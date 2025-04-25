Markets
FLG

Flagstar Financial Q1 Loss Narrows, But Revenue Drops

April 25, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Financial, Inc. (FLG) Friday reported net loss of $108 million, or $0.26 per share for the first quarter, lower than $335 million, or $1.36 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $94 million or $0.23 per diluted share, that beat the average analysts' estimate of $0.28 loss per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter dropped to $490 million from $633 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $509.58 million.

Net interest income declined 34% to $410 million from $624 million last year.

Provision for credit losses was $79 million, down from $315 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.