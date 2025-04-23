FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $FLG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL ($FLG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $459,147,797 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLG forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.