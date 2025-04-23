FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL Earnings Preview: Recent $FLG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL ($FLG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $459,147,797 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.

FLAGSTAR FINANCIAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.