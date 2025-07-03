Flagstar Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FLG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.20, changing hands as high as $11.30 per share. Flagstar Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.56 per share, with $13.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.29.

