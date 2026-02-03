Flagstar Bank's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FLG.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FLG.PRA was trading at a 8.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FLG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FLG.PRA) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FLG) are up about 1.4%.

