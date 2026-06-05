Markets
FLG.PRA

Flagstar Bank, National Association's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

June 05, 2026 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FLG.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FLG.PRA was trading at a 6.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.03% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FLG.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

FLG.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Flagstar Bank, National Association's 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: FLG.PRA) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FLG) are off about 1.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further FLG.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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