Flagstar Bank (FLG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Flagstar Bank (FLG) reported revenue of $557 million, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to -$0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $534.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +143.9%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin : 2.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2%.

: 2.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2%. Efficiency Ratio : 91.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86%.

: 91.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86%. Book value per common share (GAAP) : $18.37 compared to the $17.07 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $18.37 compared to the $17.07 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balances - Interest earning assets : $86.61 billion versus $87.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $86.61 billion versus $87.49 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Leverage Capital Ratio : 9.2% compared to the 9.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.2% compared to the 9.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $467 million compared to the $449.37 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $467 million compared to the $449.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total non-interest income (loss) : $90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.31 million.

: $90 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $84.31 million. Fee income : $22 million versus $25.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $22 million versus $25.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Bank-owned life insurance : $17 million compared to the $11.28 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $17 million compared to the $11.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. Other non-interest (loss) income : $33 million versus $37.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $33 million versus $37.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net gain on loan sales and securitizations: $8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.8 million.

Here is how Flagstar Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Flagstar Bank have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

