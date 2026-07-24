Flagstar Bank (FLG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Flagstar Bank (FLG) reported revenue of $516 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.89 million, representing a surprise of -5.3%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Book value per common share (GAAP) : $18.31 versus $18.21 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $18.31 versus $18.21 estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.1% versus 2.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2.1% versus 2.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 87.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.1%.

: 87.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 81.1%. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balances - Interest earning assets : $83.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.26 billion.

: $83.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.26 billion. Total Non-performing loans : $2.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion.

: $2.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.44 billion. Total risk-based capital ratio : 16.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.5%.

: 16.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 16.5%. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.9%.

: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.9%. Total Nonperforming Assets : $2.81 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.81 billion versus $2.45 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage Capital Ratio : 9.7% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.7% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $440 million compared to the $471.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $440 million compared to the $471.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-interest income (loss): $76 million compared to the $75.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Flagstar Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Flagstar Bank here>>>

Shares of Flagstar Bank have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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