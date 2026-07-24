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Flagstar Bank Board Authorizes $250 Mln Share Buyback

July 24, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank, N.A. (FLG) announced on Friday that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $250 million of outstanding common stock over the next 12 months.

The New York-based bank said buybacks could be made in the open market or via private deals, and that the amount and timing would depend on market and financial conditions.

In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of Flagstar Bank were down 1.36 percent, changing hands at $14.50, after closing Thursday's regular session 1.14 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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