Flagstar Bank Board Authorizes $250 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank, N.A. (FLG) announced on Friday that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $250 million of outstanding common stock over the next 12 months.

The New York-based bank said buybacks could be made in the open market or via private deals, and that the amount and timing would depend on market and financial conditions.

In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of Flagstar Bank were down 1.36 percent, changing hands at $14.50, after closing Thursday's regular session 1.14 percent lower.

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