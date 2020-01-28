Flagstar Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises, Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, reported that its fourth quarter 2019 net income rose to $58 million, or $1.00 per share, from $54 million, or $0.93 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $42 million, or $0.72 per share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

Net interest income for the quarter was $152 million, flat with last year. Total non-interest income grew to $162 million from $98 million in the previous year.

