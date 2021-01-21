Markets
Flagstar Bancorp Q4 Profit Climbs, Tops View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, reported Thursday that net income for the fourth quarter soared to $154 million or $2.83 per share from $58 million or $1.00 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income was $189 million, up from $152 million a year ago, and noninterest income increased to $337 million from $162 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.36 per share on revenue of $181.92 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

