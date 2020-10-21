Markets
Flagstar Bancorp Q3 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) reported third quarter earnings per share of $3.88, compared to $1.11, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net interest income increased to $180 million from $146 million, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $174.68 million, for the quarter. Total noninterest income was $452 million compared to $171 million.

Alessandro DiNello, CEO of Flagstar Bancorp, said: "We once again demonstrated the power of our business model as strong results across all of our primary business segments combined to produce record earnings of $3.88 per share. And while our performance in mortgage is a headline, it shares the space with outstanding results from our banking and servicing teams."

