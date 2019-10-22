Flagstar Bancorp Q3 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, reported that its net income for the third quarter 2019 rose to $63 million, or $1.11 per share, from $48 million or $0.83 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $49 million, or $0.85 per share, for the third quarter 2018.

Net interest income increased to $146 million for the third quarter 2019 from $124 million last year.

Total non-interest income was $171 million, compared to $107 million in the previous year.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. announced its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend will be payable December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 2, 2019.

