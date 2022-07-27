Markets
FBC

Flagstar Bancorp Q2 Profit Down, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, reported Wednesday its second-quarter net income of $60 million or $1.12 per share, down from last year's $147 million, or $2.74 per share.

On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $63 million or $1.17 per share, compared to $146 million or $2.74 per share last year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $193 million from last year's $183 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular