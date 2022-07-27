Flagstar Bancorp Q2 Profit Down, But Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, reported Wednesday its second-quarter net income of $60 million or $1.12 per share, down from last year's $147 million, or $2.74 per share.

On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $63 million or $1.17 per share, compared to $146 million or $2.74 per share last year.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income increased to $193 million from last year's $183 million.

