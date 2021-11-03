Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.87, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBC was $47.87, representing a -15.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.77 and a 60.58% increase over the 52 week low of $29.81.

FBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.2. Zacks Investment Research reports FBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.73%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbc Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an increase of 1.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBC at 0.9%.

