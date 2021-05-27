Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.48, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBC was $45.48, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.58 and a 72.67% increase over the 52 week low of $26.34.

FBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.54. Zacks Investment Research reports FBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.58%, compared to an industry average of 21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBC as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an increase of 27.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBC at 0.85%.

