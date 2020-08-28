Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.99, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBC was $30.99, representing a -22.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $40 and a 84.9% increase over the 52 week low of $16.76.

FBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). FBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.94. Zacks Investment Research reports FBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 80.2%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBC Dividend History page.

