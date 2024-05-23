Flagship’s Nathan Smith Earns Industry Hall of Fame Induction

Flagship Communities REIT Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) has released an update.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that Nathan Smith, its Chief Investment Officer and co-founder, will be inducted into the RV/MH Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes Smith’s significant contributions to the manufactured housing industry over his 29-year career. Flagship Communities REIT, a leader in affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities in the Midwest and Southern United States, continues to grow from its single community beginnings in 1995.

