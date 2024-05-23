News & Insights

Stocks
MHCUF

Flagship’s Nathan Smith Earns Industry Hall of Fame Induction

May 23, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flagship Communities REIT Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) has released an update.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that Nathan Smith, its Chief Investment Officer and co-founder, will be inducted into the RV/MH Hall of Fame. The honor recognizes Smith’s significant contributions to the manufactured housing industry over his 29-year career. Flagship Communities REIT, a leader in affordable residential Manufactured Housing Communities in the Midwest and Southern United States, continues to grow from its single community beginnings in 1995.

For further insights into TSE:MHC.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MHCUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.