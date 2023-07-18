Flagship Pioneering, Pfizer Partner To Develop Innovative Medicines

(RTTNews) - Flagship Pioneering, Inc. a venture capital firm that invests in healthcare companies, Tuesday announced a partnership with biopharmaceutical major Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to create innovative medicines.

Under the agreement, both the companies will invest $50 million each upfront to develop 10 single-asset programs leveraging Flagship's ecosystem of more than 40 human health companies and multiple biotechnology platforms.

Pfizer will fund and have the option to acquire the development programs.

Flagship and its companies will be eligible to receive up to $700 million in milestones and royalties for every successful commercialized program.

"This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for Pfizer to bring deep scientific expertise and apply our development and regulatory strength to Flagship's diverse portfolio of technology platforms, translating early-stage innovation to potential medicines.", Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer and president of Pfizer commented.

In pre-market activity, shares of Pfizer are trading at $35.91, up 0.14% on the New York Stock Exchange.

