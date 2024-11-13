Flagship Communities REIT Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Flagship Communities REIT Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) has released an update.

Flagship Communities REIT has announced the appointment of Candace McGraw and Jonathan Li to its board of trustees, bringing extensive leadership and diverse perspectives to the organization. McGraw’s experience in the aviation industry and Li’s expertise in real estate investment are expected to significantly contribute to the REIT’s growth and business strategy.

