Flagship Communities REIT Announces November Distribution

November 15, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Flagship Communities REIT Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) has released an update.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust announced a cash distribution of US$0.0517 per unit for November 2024, maintaining an annual distribution of US$0.62 per unit. The distribution will be payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders recorded by November 29, 2024, while Canadian unitholders may face U.S. withholding tax.

