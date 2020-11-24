Flagging Consumer Confidence Suggests Not All Are Jolly This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving usually kicks off a season of generosity. But this year, Americans’ purchasing power may not match up with their hopes for the holiday season.

Nearly 56% of Americans feel less comfortable making household purchases this year than they did six months ago, according to data from the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. That level of discomfort didn’t top 45% for any of the previous three years, illustrating the pandemic’s outsized impact on the U.S. economy.

We compared data from a three-week span in late October and early November 2020 to a similar survey period in 2017, 2018 and 2019 to get an idea of how consumer confidence has changed in recent years—and unsurprisingly, this year has upended expectations.

Purchasing Confidence Nowhere Near Pre-2020 Levels

In the three years prior to 2020, Americans showed moderate confidence in making a large purchase, like a home or car. Comfort in making a major purchase even saw a small bump in 2019, during the period when the Federal Reserve repeatedly lowered interest rates due to concerns of an impending recession.

But by fall 2020, that optimism was long gone, with 60% of Americans saying they’re less comfortable making a major purchase than six months ago. Interest rates for mortgages and car loans have dropped to rock-bottom levels for consumers with good credit, but the uncertainty of the pandemic economy may be leading some households to delay major purchasing milestones.

Economic recovery may lean heavily on smaller purchases. Although half of Americans are planning to spend less this holiday season, according to a Forbes Advisor-Ipsos poll, the outlook for the winter shopping season is positive.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over last year; in 2019, holiday retail sales grew by 4%. NRF expects online sales to count for at least 20% more sales this holiday season than last year.

“Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago,” said Jack Kleinhenz, NRF’s chief economist, in a statement. “After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday.”

But increased holiday spending may not reflect financial reality for a large swath of Americans. The economy is already showing signs of a K-shaped recovery, in which people who kept their jobs throughout the pandemic are still spending. But those who have faced job losses or other financial challenges may be forced to keep holiday spending to a minimum.

Job Worries Get in the Way of Holiday Cheer

Concerns about job security—and the availability of unemployment benefits —may stop many from trying to one-up their holiday gift giving.

While overall consumer confidence has seen a noticeable drop during the pandemic, even more striking is the decline in jobs confidence (which measures job security confidence, job loss experience and employment outlook) between 2019 and 2020. In autumn 2019, Americans felt fairly confident about the jobs market, with an index of 72 (out of a possible 100). But by November of this year, that job outlook had dropped more than 15 points to 56. At its lowest point during the pandemic in early April, jobs confidence hit 47.4.

The unemployment rate has recovered since it spiked to nearly 15% in April 2020, but it’s still at 6.9%—more than double what it was for most of President Trump’s first three years in office. In 2017, the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced the corporate tax rate, which may have encouraged some companies to increase hiring. However, the effects of the pandemic more than reversed this progress.

To add to this grim outlook, there’s another unemployment crisis brewing on the horizon: Pandemic Unemployment Insurance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance (PEUC) unemployment benefits expire the day after Christmas, which will affect an estimated 12 million workers, according to research from The Century Foundation.

Worse, more than four million people have already exhausted their 26-week allotment of regular unemployment benefits provided by their state.

The expiration of pandemic-specific unemployment programs comes at a time when many cities and states are shutting down parts of their economies once more in an attempt to curb rising coronavirus cases, which may lead to another wave of temporary furloughs or permanent job losses.

Thanksgiving may dangerously exacerbate the pandemic’s effect. From the Friday to Sunday before Thanksgiving, air travel hit record pandemic highs—more than 3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints. And although most Americans say they’re not traveling this Thanksgiving, fewer than 30% said they do not plan to see extended family and friends in person for the holiday, according to a survey by Credible, an online loan marketplace. That behavior could lead to a greater health risk for workers who interact with the public, like restaurant servers and retail associates.

Congress nor the Trump administration have made substantial moves in recent weeks to extend pandemic unemployment benefits, or enact any further financial relief programs. But now that Trump has authorized his administration to cooperate with the Biden transition team, it may be easier for the president-elect to forge a path to a new stimulus package.

Survey methodology: Ipsos provides the results of the U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker exclusively to Forbes Advisor. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future. The 2020 U.S. Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker data examined for this article was collected weekly between Oct. 28 and Nov. 12. Historical data was obtained from the monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI), which was conducted between Oct. 20 and Nov. 8 in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

