Flag Ship Acquisition Targets AI Compute, Aircraft Engines for Cash Flow

Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ) executives, speaking during a Forum Markets presentation hosted by Force Family Office, outlined a strategy centered on acquiring cash-generating real-world assets while maintaining the option to fractionalize and tokenize those assets as the market develops.

John Kristoff, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said the company’s core approach is to acquire assets in markets with durable demand, generate yield from those holdings and reinvest returns to expand the platform. He said tokenization is a secondary opportunity rather than the immediate source of the company’s investment thesis.

“Our assets are intended to generate cash flow first, with tokenization second, as that market develops,” Kristoff said. He pointed to the company’s capital-markets, private-credit, compliance and fintech experience, as well as leadership backgrounds at firms including Lazard, Blackstone, Evercore, UBS and Credit Suisse.

Four operating verticals

Chairman and CEO McAndrew Rudisill described four primary verticals: commercial aircraft engines, AI compute infrastructure, modular-home financing and auto financing.

In aircraft engines, Rudisill said the company owns five CFM56 engines, which are used on single-aisle commercial aircraft. Forum’s lease counterparties include Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, according to Rudisill. He said the engines are generally leased for three to five years and generate an annualized yield of about 15% to the company. The company has a sourcing relationship with Aero Engine Solutions and an option to sell engines back to that partner at the end of lease terms.

Rudisill identified AI infrastructure as a major expansion priority. The company is pursuing ownership and financing opportunities involving AI compute, including NVIDIA chips. He said the business could generate annualized yields of roughly 17% to 20%, subject to access to power and offtake arrangements with large compute customers. Rudisill said the company expects AI compute could become its largest vertical.

In modular-home financing, Forum owns a 15% interest in Zippy, an AI-based underwriting platform for modular-home loans. Rudisill said Forum provides a warehouse facility to support loan originations, holds loans for a limited period and then sells them to purchasers of packaged modular mortgages or insurance company balance sheets. He said the company earns between 9% and 11% annually through the facility.

Rudisill said Zippy’s originations increased from roughly $30 million per month when Forum made its investment to about $75 million per month. He also said the platform had experienced “almost a 0% default rate” on loans it generated, though these comments reflected management’s presentation.

For auto finance, Forum partnered with Caris, an AI-driven vehicle-loan origination platform in which it has made an equity investment. The company provides short-term weekend liquidity to auto dealers through a warehouse facility established with Texas Capital Bank. Rudisill said Forum earns a 12% to 13% annualized yield on the financing, which is generally repaid the following Tuesday after a weekend vehicle sale.

Tokenization remains a longer-term option

The company has also invested in Liquidity.io, which Rudisill described as a licensed broker-dealer with a digital alternative trading system license. Liquidity.io is developing a trading platform that could support stocks, bonds, options and private assets, including through a private-equity platform called VC Cross.

Rudisill said the eventual goal is to enable qualified investors to purchase fractional interests in cash-flowing assets such as loan portfolios and aircraft engines. However, he cautioned that the tokenization market remains early-stage and requires additional regulatory clarity.

“We make the most money right now by keeping these assets on our balance sheet, generating revenue and cash flow, and then redeploying that,” Rudisill said.

He cited the proposed CLARITY Act as a regulatory development that could help establish clearer rules around tokenization. He added that the company’s current business plan does not depend on tokenizing assets.

Balance-sheet transition and capital allocation

CFO John Saunders said the company has transitioned away from holding Ethereum and toward cash-flowing real-world assets. He said the company had exited all digital-asset holdings except for a small amount held as collateral for a 3% collateralized loan, which has been hedged with derivatives.

As of April 30, the company held $62.5 million in cash, Saunders said. He noted that the balance subsequently declined as the company acquired two additional aircraft engines and repurchased shares.

Forum acquired two additional aircraft engines, bringing its portfolio to five engines.

The company repurchased more than 7.1 million shares, or 35% of shares outstanding, during the first quarter of 2026.

The board set a $100 million repurchase authorization through the second quarter of 2027.

A special committee has launched a strategic-alternatives process focused on opportunities that could add scale.

Saunders said management expects the business to become cash-flow positive within the next 12 months as investments generate revenue and the company manages operating costs. Kristoff said Forum plans to report second-quarter results on Aug. 13.

About Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

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