FL vs. GOOS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Foot Locker (FL) and Canada Goose (GOOS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Foot Locker has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Canada Goose has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that FL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.57, while GOOS has a forward P/E of 88.43. We also note that FL has a PEG ratio of 4.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOS currently has a PEG ratio of 9.90.

Another notable valuation metric for FL is its P/B ratio of 2.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GOOS has a P/B of 10.79.

Based on these metrics and many more, FL holds a Value grade of A, while GOOS has a Value grade of D.

FL sticks out from GOOS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FL is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.