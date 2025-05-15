Stocks
$FL stock is up 85% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 15, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker

$FL stock has now risen 85% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,409,911,072 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FL:

$FL Insider Trading Activity

$FL insiders have traded $FL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ULICE JR PAYNE sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $24,756

$FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $FL stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$FL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FL recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 05/06/2025
  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 03/06/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 03/06/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
  • Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

