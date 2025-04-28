$FL stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FL stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $26,772,206 of trading volume.

$FL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FL:

$FL insiders have traded $FL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULICE JR PAYNE sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $24,756

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $FL stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FL forecast page.

$FL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $20.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $24.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

You can track data on $FL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.