FL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.45, changing hands as high as $31.59 per share. Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FL's low point in its 52 week range is $17.46 per share, with $47.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.