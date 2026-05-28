FKWL Q3 Loss Widens Y/Y as Sales Drops 57% Amid Product Shift

Franklin Wireless Corp. FKWL shares have declined 15.3% since reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.3% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 19.3% against the S&P 500’s 5.8% return.

Earnings & Sales Performance

Franklin Wireless reported net sales of $3.44 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, down 57% from $8.01 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross profit fell 59.1% year over year to $553,444 from $1.35 million, while the gross margin narrowed to 16.1% from 16.9%.

The company posted a net loss attributable to parent company stockholders of $1.56 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $644,786, or 5 cents per share, in the prior-year period. The operating loss improved to $1.51 million from $1.97 million a year earlier as operating expenses declined 37.8% to $2.06 million.

Franklin Wireless Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franklin Wireless Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franklin Wireless Corp. Quote

Revenue Trends & Business Metrics

The sharp decline in quarterly sales was concentrated in North America, where sales fell 57% year over year to $3.44 million. Management attributed the decrease primarily to the discontinuation of a key product by a major carrier customer following its recent launch. Franklin Wireless said that it does not expect material future sales from that product to the customer. The company also cited the timing of large deliveries in prior periods, which reduced current-quarter demand as customers worked through inventory levels.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, net sales declined 28.2% to $28.1 million from $39.2 million in the prior-year period. Despite lower sales, the gross margin for the nine-month period improved to 19.6% from 17%, aided by a higher proportion of high-margin products and lower production costs.

Inventory levels rose significantly during the period. Inventories totaled $7.93 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $2.36 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Net cash used in operating activities reached $5.56 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, largely driven by the inventory build.

The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $32.9 million compared with $40.6 million as of June 30, 2025. Accounts receivable increased to $2.65 million from $1.33 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

Management Commentary & Strategic Shift

Management said changing market conditions have pressured demand for legacy mobile hotspot products, particularly as remote work and remote education trends continue to normalize in the post-pandemic environment. The company also noted declining demand for mobile device management services.

In response, Franklin Wireless said that it is accelerating a strategic shift away from the dependence on mobile hotspot products and toward fixed wireless routers and telecommunications modules. The company identified commercial and industrial routers, along with telecommunications modules developed through subsidiary Sigbeat, as areas of future focus.

Franklin Wireless stated that these newer product lines remain in earlier stages of commercialization, and management cautioned that there can be no assurance regarding the timing or magnitude of future revenue contributions.

Factors Affecting Results

Several factors weighed on the company’s quarterly performance. Other income swung to a loss of $257,997 from income of $1.33 million in the year-earlier quarter, primarily because the prior-year period included a non-recurring $1-million legal settlement involving president OC Kim. The company also recorded unfavorable foreign currency impacts at its South Korea-based subsidiary, Franklin Technology Inc.

Operating expenses declined mainly because the prior-year quarter included a one-time accrued incentive bonus of $1.25 million for Kim tied to the formation of the joint venture Sigbeat. Selling, general and administrative expenses dropped 50.6% year over year to $1.25 million.

Franklin Wireless also highlighted industry-wide memory shortages that have affected supply chains. Management said some manufacturers have redirected capacity toward higher-margin artificial intelligence-related products, reducing availability and increasing lead times for memory components used in the company’s products.

Liquidity & Outlook

Management said that existing liquidity should be sufficient to support operations for at least the next 12 months. The company believes that its available capital can fund ongoing operations and obligations despite lower revenue levels.

Management said future performance will depend on customer retention, the adoption of newer wireless products, supply-chain stability, and the success of its strategic transition into fixed wireless and telecommunications modules.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Franklin Wireless continued the development of Sigbeat, the joint venture formed with manufacturing partner Forge International. The venture focuses on worldwide sales, marketing and operations for telecommunications modules. Franklin owns 60% of Sigbeat, while Forge holds the remaining 40%.

The company also disclosed ongoing litigation involving subsidiary Franklin Technology Inc. in South Korea. Partron Co., Ltd. filed claims seeking $8.9 million related to alleged semiconductor component purchases and confidentiality matters. Franklin Wireless said FTI intends to vigorously defend against the allegations.

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