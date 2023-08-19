FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund Discloses $346.37K Position in Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Fintel reports that FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 200.00K shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) valued at $346.37K.

In the last filing dated May 22, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.04% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adyen is 1,671.37. The forecasts range from a low of 1,060.50 to a high of $2,100.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.04% from its latest reported closing price of 898.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Adyen is 1,808MM, a decrease of 79.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adyen. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADYEN is 0.85%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.19% to 16,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 27.97% over the last quarter.

LGILX - Laudus U.S. Large Cap Growth Fund holds 804K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares, representing an increase of 35.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 69.52% over the last quarter.

Vigilant Capital Management holds 793K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 1.69% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 769K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 772K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 4.72% over the last quarter.

ARKW - ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds 758K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADYEN by 11.05% over the last quarter.

