FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund Discloses $106.16K Position in ASM International (AMS:ASM)

Fintel reports that FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 250.00K shares of ASM International NV (AMS:ASM) valued at $106.16K.

In their previous filing dated May 22, 2023 they reported 225.00K shares, an increase of 11.11%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Upside

As of August 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for ASM International is 426.90. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of 420.60.

The projected annual revenue for ASM International is 2,663MM, a decrease of 1.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.39%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.34% to 9,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,139K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 43.91% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 808K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 75.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 607K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 7.61% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 545K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 71.28% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 396K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

ASM International Maintains 0.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.59%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

