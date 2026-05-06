FJTSY vs. VRT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) and Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Fujitsu Ltd. and Vertiv Holdings Co. are holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FJTSY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.49, while VRT has a forward P/E of 53.13. We also note that FJTSY has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.46.

Another notable valuation metric for FJTSY is its P/B ratio of 2.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, VRT has a P/B of 30.86.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FJTSY's Value grade of A and VRT's Value grade of D.

Both FJTSY and VRT are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that FJTSY is the superior value option right now.

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Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.