FJTSY or VRT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Computers - IT Services stocks are likely familiar with Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) and Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Fujitsu Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Vertiv Holdings Co. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that FJTSY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FJTSY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.51, while VRT has a forward P/E of 49.88. We also note that FJTSY has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. VRT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.

Another notable valuation metric for FJTSY is its P/B ratio of 3.35. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VRT has a P/B of 29.83.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to FJTSY's Value grade of B and VRT's Value grade of D.

FJTSY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than VRT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FJTSY is the superior option right now.

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Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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