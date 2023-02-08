FJ Capital Management Updates Holdings in Equity BancShares (EQBK)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.03MM shares of Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK). This represents 6.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.05MM shares and 6.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.28% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equity BancShares is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.28% from its latest reported closing price of $31.44.

The projected annual revenue for Equity BancShares is $215MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual EPS is $3.69, an increase of 3.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity BancShares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EQBK is 0.1219%, a decrease of 7.0294%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 11,204K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,372,708 shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 848,214 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 651,725 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655,425 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQBK by 4.48% over the last quarter.

RMB Capital Management holds 450,000 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RMBKX - RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund holds 450,000 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Equity BancShares Declares $0.10 Dividend

Equity BancShares said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $31.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 1.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=63).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Equity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.