FJ Capital Management Now Owns 5.69% of Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST). This represents 5.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 0.29MM shares and 3.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 59.36% and an increase in total ownership of 2.09% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.03% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern First Bancshares is $46.41. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 45.03% from its latest reported closing price of $32.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southern First Bancshares is $109MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern First Bancshares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFST is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 7,440K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 799K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 23.64% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 456K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 430K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 427K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 380K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFST by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Southern First Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.