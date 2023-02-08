FJ Capital Management Increases Position in Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI). This represents 9.47% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 7.69% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.40% and an increase in total ownership of 1.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.02% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shore Bancshares is $21.59. The forecasts range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.02% from its latest reported closing price of $17.84.

The projected annual revenue for Shore Bancshares is $116MM, a decrease of 4.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 23.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shore Bancshares. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SHBI is 0.1381%, a decrease of 7.2852%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 13,328K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,647,250 shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470,961 shares, representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 636,124 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661,837 shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 509,859 shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 458,221 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467,509 shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 48.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 436,269 shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340,937 shares, representing an increase of 21.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHBI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Shore Bancshares Declares $0.12 Dividend

Shore Bancshares said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $17.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.45%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Shore Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is the largest independent financial holding company headquartered on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. The Bank operates 22 full-service branches in Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Dorchester County and Wicomico County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia. The Company engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

