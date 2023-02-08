FJ Capital Management Increases Position in Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.38MM shares of Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST). This represents 5.81% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 21, 2022 they reported 0.36MM shares and 5.36% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.31% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Limestone Bancorp is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of $26.37.

The projected annual revenue for Limestone Bancorp is $63MM, an increase of 9.27%. The projected annual EPS is $2.34, a decrease of 2.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Limestone Bancorp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LMST is 0.1245%, a decrease of 20.9615%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.59% to 2,716K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 397,710 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 399,878 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMST by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 319,118 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 299,219 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 248,355 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248,345 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMST by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 169,928 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,193 shares, representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMST by 17.83% over the last quarter.

Limestone Bancorp Declares $0.05 Dividend

Limestone Bancorp said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on December 5, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $26.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.76%, and the highest has been 1.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=39).

The current dividend yield is 1.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Limestone Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is a Louisville, Kentucky-based bank holding company which operates banking centers in 14 counties through its wholly-owned subsidiary Limestone Bank. The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry and extend south along the Interstate 65 corridor. The Bank serves south central, southern, and western Kentucky from banking centers in Barren, Butler, Daviess, Edmonson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Ohio, and Warren counties. The Bank also has banking centers in Lexington, Kentucky, the second largest city in the state, and Frankfort, Kentucky, the state capital. Limestone Bank is a traditional community bank with a wide range of personal and business banking products and services.

