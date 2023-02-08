FJ Capital Management Increases Position in Home Bancorp (HBCP)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 7.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.62% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.14% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancorp is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.14% from its latest reported closing price of $40.26.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancorp is $140MM, an increase of 16.91%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, an increase of 30.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HBCP is 0.0523%, an increase of 30.4084%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 3,616K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205,685 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 166,719 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,738 shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 133,467 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,311 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 118,773 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,273 shares, representing a decrease of 22.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,003 shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Home Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.