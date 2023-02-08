FJ Capital Management Increases Position in First Bancshares (FBMS)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.52MM shares of First Bancshares, Inc. (The) (FBMS). This represents 6.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 8, 2022 they reported 1.22MM shares and 5.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.87% and an increase in total ownership of 1.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.23% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares is $38.40. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.23% from its latest reported closing price of $31.94.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares is $276MM, an increase of 31.92%. The projected annual EPS is $3.47, an increase of 18.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FBMS is 0.1729%, an increase of 33.7907%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.28% to 18,906K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,730,487 shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 820,689 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 767,089 shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 754,010 shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 836,140 shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737,705 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576,125 shares, representing an increase of 21.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 39.40% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 662,181 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664,981 shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 10.45% over the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.