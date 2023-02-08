FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL). This represents 4.18% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 5.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.59% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sterling Bancorp is $29.05. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $34.54. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from its latest reported closing price of $26.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:STL is 0.0365%, an increase of 24.5367%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.56% to 15,799K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,570,463 shares

Norges Bank holds 1,847,630 shares

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,693,166 shares

Tcw Group holds 1,261,640 shares

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 817,646 shares

Sterling Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

Sterling Bancorp said on January 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 21, 2022 received the payment on February 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $26.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=14).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations below the historical average.

Sterling Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities they serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

