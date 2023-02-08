FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC). This represents 5.21% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 9.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.74% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Second Bancorp is $21.01. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.74% from its latest reported closing price of $17.26.

The projected annual revenue for Old Second Bancorp is $290MM, an increase of 19.58%. The projected annual EPS is $2.04, an increase of 34.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Second Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OSBC is 0.1483%, a decrease of 1.8916%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 33,028K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Forum Financial Management holds 2,976,113 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171,921 shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 55.94% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 2,152,194 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178,694 shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,328,522 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275,147 shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,044,131 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066,314 shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 974,939 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975,339 shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSBC by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Old Second Bancorp Declares $0.05 Dividend

Old Second Bancorp said on October 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 27, 2022 received the payment on November 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $17.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.73%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 1.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Old Second Ban Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, with over $2.9 billion in consolidated assets at June 30, 2020. Old Second operates through its subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank, with 29 banking centers across seven counties in northern Illinois.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

