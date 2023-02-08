FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.36MM shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI). This represents 6.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.39MM shares and 6.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.16% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.13% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Midland States Bancorp is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.13% from its latest reported closing price of $26.35.

The projected annual revenue for Midland States Bancorp is $335MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual EPS is $3.71, a decrease of 6.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Midland States Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSBI is 0.0624%, an increase of 13.1314%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 15,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Busey Wealth Management holds 759,286 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 605,787 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605,594 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 527,489 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533,089 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 4.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 478,163 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503,976 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 391,358 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 387,942 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSBI by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Declares $0.29 Dividend

Midland States Bancorp said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on August 26, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $26.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.38%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 8.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Midland States Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.87 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.48 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services.

