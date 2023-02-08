FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in LINKBANCORP (LNKB)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of LINKBANCORP INC (LNKB). This represents 8.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 16, 2022 they reported 1.42MM shares and 9.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for LINKBANCORP is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $8.25.

The projected annual revenue for LINKBANCORP is $48MM, an increase of 38.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80, an increase of 61.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in LINKBANCORP. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 162.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LNKB is 0.4391%, an increase of 110.4644%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 606.72% to 6,437K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 1,004,000 shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,000 shares, representing an increase of 92.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNKB by 944.27% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 924,574 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 449,000 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EJF Capital holds 445,500 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Stephens holds 440,190 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229,645 shares, representing an increase of 47.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNKB by 129.35% over the last quarter.

LINKBANCORP Declares $0.08 Dividend

LINKBANCORP said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $8.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.55%, the lowest has been 2.91%, and the highest has been 11.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.26 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.