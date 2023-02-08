FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Independent Bank (IBCP)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP). This represents 6.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 7.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.28% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.96% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 9.96% from its latest reported closing price of $23.19.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank is $172MM, a decrease of 16.73%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84, a decrease of 5.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IBCP is 0.0661%, an increase of 5.3232%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 20,079K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 670,670 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698,270 shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 615,100 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685,600 shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 598,641 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 497,444 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500,817 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 496,739 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519,294 shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Declares $0.22 Dividend

Independent Bank said on October 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 3, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $23.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 2.26%, and the highest has been 7.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Independent Bank Corporation Background Information

Independent Bank Corporation Background Information

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

