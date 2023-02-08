FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.06MM shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL). This represents 2.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.29MM shares and 8.53% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HFBL is 0.0769%, a decrease of 41.5985%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.39% to 223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stilwell Value holds 80,000 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,000 shares, representing a decrease of 75.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 43.38% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 58,864 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 52,002 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,066 shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 9.49% over the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 5,548 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,718 shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HFBL by 9.88% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,228 shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Declares $0.12 Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $17.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.68%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.74%, and the highest has been 3.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=204).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending agency office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs.

