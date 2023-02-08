FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.80MM shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK). This represents 4.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 19, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.48% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is $15.81. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 26.48% from its latest reported closing price of $12.50.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is $217MM, an increase of 14.93%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 31.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTBK is 0.1252%, an increase of 10.5955%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 50,318K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,627,240 shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,598,154 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,612,254 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 1,983,805 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064,231 shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,681,676 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681,145 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,630,473 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680,458 shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 51.08% over the last quarter.

Heritage Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Commerce Corp, a California corporation organized in 1998, is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Company provides a wide range of banking services through Heritage Bank of Commerce, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a California state-chartered bank headquartered in San Jose, California and has been conducting business since 1994. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a multi-community independent bank that offers a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees. Heritage Bank of Commerce operates through 14 full service branch offices located in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Benito, and San Mateo, which are in the San Francisco Bay Area of California. Its market includes the headquarters of several technology-based companies in the region commonly known as 'Silicon Valley.' Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.

