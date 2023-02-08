FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of First Savings Financial Group Inc (FSFG). This represents 7.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.55MM shares and 7.73% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.71% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.22% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Savings Financial Group is $28.39. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 45.22% from its latest reported closing price of $19.55.

The projected annual revenue for First Savings Financial Group is $81MM, a decrease of 19.42%. The projected annual EPS is $2.95, an increase of 48.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Savings Financial Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:FSFG is 0.0992%, a decrease of 11.6109%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 1,916K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 168,676 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,850 shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 4.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 165,222 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynch & Associates holds 153,000 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 117,175 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227,629 shares, representing a decrease of 94.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 60.18% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 92,201 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,301 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSFG by 21.16% over the last quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Declares $0.13 Dividend

First Savings Financial Group said on August 31, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $19.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.40%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Savings Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Bank operates fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.