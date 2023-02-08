FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.39MM shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN). This represents 7.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.53MM shares and 9.75% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evans Bancorp is $42.50. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $39.99.

The projected annual revenue for Evans Bancorp is $100MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual EPS is $4.28, an increase of 5.92%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evans Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:EVBN is 0.2475%, an increase of 19.3820%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.53% to 3,327K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 543,649 shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 306,030 shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313,688 shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 252,619 shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,382 shares, representing an increase of 89.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 764.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 164,581 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,183 shares, representing a decrease of 11.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVBN by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 158,264 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Declares $0.64 Dividend

Evans Bancorp said on August 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.64 per share ($1.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 12, 2022 received the payment on October 4, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $39.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Evans Bancorp Background Information

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at September 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

