FJ Capital Management Cuts Stake in Chemung Financial (CHMG)

Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.09MM shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG). This represents 1.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.35MM shares and 7.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.68% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chemung Financial is $49.64. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.68% from its latest reported closing price of $52.63.

The projected annual revenue for Chemung Financial is $103MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual EPS is $6.04, a decrease of 1.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemung Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHMG is 0.0910%, an increase of 22.0415%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 1,818K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Chemung Canal Trust holds 346,076 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347,754 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 194,111 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182,198 shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 10.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 98,140 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 87,558 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,058 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 18.65% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 63,933 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,683 shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMG by 7.51% over the last quarter.

Chemung Financial Declares $0.31 Dividend

Chemung Financial said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $52.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.99%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chemung Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.2 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

