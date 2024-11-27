FJ Benjamin Holds AGM, Chairman Appointed as Proxy

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd. (SG:F10) has released an update.

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd recently held its Annual General Meeting in Singapore, where a quorum was achieved, and key members of the board were introduced, including the Executive Chairman and Group CEO. The meeting proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders, and the Chairman was appointed as proxy for some shareholders to vote on their behalf.

