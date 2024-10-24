News & Insights

FJ Benjamin Holdings Adapts Strategy Amid Retail Changes

October 24, 2024 — 05:42 am EDT

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd. (SG:F10) has released an update.

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd is strategically poised for growth by continuously adapting to market trends through a diverse portfolio of renowned and emerging brands. The company is focusing on scalable and sustainable brand opportunities, particularly in baby products in Malaysia and Indonesia, while also exploring expansion in the food and beverage sector. Despite challenges in adjusting orders due to long lead times, their inventory management systems are robust, positioning them well in the evolving retail landscape.

