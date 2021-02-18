Fixing Value Investing Underperformance: Part II

“Over time, we hope to outpace this yardstick [the S&P 500]. Otherwise, why do our investors need us?” --- Warren E. Buffett’s Owner’s Manual

Introduction

In my February 11, 2021 Nasdaq article, I highlighted the decade-long persistent underperformance and heightened risk of Value-Investing. In this second article, I present a solution to the Value-Investing problem.

According to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), “investing should not be a spectator sport; indeed, the principal way for investors to protect the money they put into the securities markets is to do research and ask questions (SEC, 1999).” GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial reports provide critically useful information for investment decisions in publicly traded companies. But, with opaque financial statements, hundreds of data points, and thousands of companies to choose from it becomes a daunting challenge to make good investment decisions.

One can begin with three simple, but fundamental questions:

Is the company making money from its business? Can the company pay its bills without borrowing? Is the company structured to protect investors?

An Example of How it Works

In this article, I analyze the financial statements of one example company, Lehman Brothers, to demonstrate how these questions can provide transparency into its health and visibility as to whether it’s creating or destroying value. In Part III, I will apply these questions, in combination with other financial statement variables, to the construction of several portfolios to demonstrate that deep fundamental analysis is relevant to reducing risk and improving investment returns.

At the time of its failure, Lehman Brothers had been continuously reporting strong earnings and was thus highly recommended by virtually all analysts.

However, a more in-depth analysis of their financials, including their cash flow, can offer a deeper insight into their true health. In summary, the answers to the three questions stated above illustrates Lehman’s underlying weakness:

Is the company making money from its business?

Let’s look at the data provided by Lehman’s financial statements, from 2005 to 2007. As shown, in 2007, the cash that this company received from its customers – for the sales of its services – was $46 billion less than cash that it spent to run its business. This problem had persisted for many years.

Can the company pay its bills without borrowing?

During this same period, Lehman raised, cumulatively, $110.6 billion from the public through the sale of stocks and bonds to pay for the shortfall from its operations and other expenses.

Thus, the source of funds needed to run its business was from investors. Again, this problem had persisted for several years.

Is the company structured to protect investors?

Lehman’s capital structure showed a massive debt of $669 billion, representing 97% of all assets, leaving stockholders with claims to only 3% of its total assets.

Lehman was one of the most trusted and respected brands in the financial services industry prior to their demise. But, as shown, an objective analysis of its GAAP financial statements, asking our three fundamental questions, clearly showed that it was in trouble and a poor investment. Lehman was not creating value for its shareholders, yet major research analysts rated this company as a “buy” until the day of its demise.

CalPERS, the largest state and local pension fund, lost approximately $150 million by the end of 2008. Owners of S&P 500 index funds also lost because Lehman was a component of that index up until its crash.

Financial statements often tell complicated and misleading stories. One cannot simply look at just the top and bottom lines. Value Investing methodologies are based upon analysts estimates, and potentially misleading financial data included in various ratios including price to earnings, price to book value, and price to sales resulting in sustained underperformance and increased risk.

AVA - the Automated Valspresso Analyst

Valspresso has taken a fundamentally driven approach to solving this problem. Our AVA System is transparent and simple and capable of handling the complexity of automating the entire stock investment process without human intervention and biases, with the clear objective of delivering better returns and reduced risk.

Each day, AVA analyzes and classifies all publicly traded companies on the U.S. major exchanges. Its automated analysis includes a patented price sentiment analysis as well as the deep fundamental analysis that is core to fixing the Value-Investing problem.

Valspresso’s Fundamental Classification system is based upon a rules-based in-depth evaluation of a company’s P&L, balance sheet, and cash flow, as most recently updated with the latest 10k, 10q and 8k SEC filings. The analysis of cash flow, cross-checked with other elements of the financial statement, is critical to the development of a holistic understanding of the health of a company.

This classification system has predictive power. The stocks of companies that are classified as High-Quality (as a group) tend to persistently outperform, with less risk, the stocks of companies that are classified as Medium-Quality or Low-Quality.

The confluence of three events contributed to the successful development and implementation of our system:

The reporting environment changed radically. For example, under SEC Regulation FD, it is no longer possible for companies to share critical information with a select group of analysts or brokers, giving them unfair advantage. Regulation FD requires that companies report material information to the public in a timely manner via 8Ks, thus leveling the playing field. FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board)’s standard requiring classification of cash flow data into operating, investing, and financing activities made it possible to assess the true operating profitability and viability of companies. This was the transition, coupled with other standards, that allowed an accountant like me who understands accounting principles to essentially create an automatic machine that tells you whether a company is healthy or not. The reduction of trading costs to virtually zero, allowing our system to act on changes in companies’ classifications on a daily basis.

Returning to our example, Our System demonstrated, as shown below, that Lehman Brothers was classified as a Low-Quality company that was destroying value years before its crash.

By combining the Fundamental Classification (FC) with other data points from the financial statements, the system assigns Fundamental Grade (FG) to companies, ranging from “A” to “F”, with incomplete data assigned “I”. The stocks of companies that are classified as “A” tend to persistently outperform (with less risk) the relevant benchmark and stocks of companies with grades “B” to “F”.

Again, returning to our example, observe how Lehman Brothers was classified as “D” and “F” years before its bankruptcy.

Our research demonstrates that if one reclassifies every publicly listed stock daily, based upon the latest 10K, 10Q, and 8K SEC filings, the “A” classified group persistently outperforms groups “B” through “F” and the relevant benchmark. See our “Capturing the Predictive Value of Fundamental Analysis with a New Lens” for details.

Our classifications and signals are designed to enable asset managers, pension funds, family offices, financial advisors, and quants to easily incorporate them into new alpha-generating strategies or to improve the performance of existing strategies. For example, value, growth, large cap, small cap, or ESG managers can significantly improve the outcome of their strategies by incorporating our fundamental and sentiment indicators into their portfolio design and execution.

Conclusion

As of January 31, 2021, there are 440 U.S. companies in the S&P 500 Value Index. The following graph shows, with colored bars, Valspresso’s Fundamental Grade Classifications for these companies in comparison to the classifications as applied to the S&P 500. Knowing that “A” classified companies outperform all other classes demonstrates the weakness of the Value grouping as well as the weakness of the S&P 500 at large. Tilting the S&P Value Index holdings to “A” can improve its returns while reducing risk.

As demonstrated by Lehman, the simple criteria used to define Value Investing are inadequate. Valspresso has used a conventional accounting approach and proprietary expert rules to analyze companies in an in-depth manner, most importantly using cash flow and other data to give greater transparency to real operating health and profit. As well, the daily generation of this analysis along with low-cost trading can afford investors the opportunity to focus their strategies on the healthiest and most likely to generate positive return at lower risk.

For more information, please visit our website at http://GAAPFundamentals.com

